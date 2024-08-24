His Neighbor Asked Him To Not Do His Morning Walk On Their Street Because He Felt Uncomfortable, But This Guy Just Laughed At Them And Carried On

It’s insane when people just refuse to mind their own business!

AITA for walking back and forth in front of my neighbor’s house? Every morning at 5AM I take my dog on a walk.

Because my son is home alone (asleep) while I do this I only walk up and down our own street, so I can see the house always, instead of going around the neighborhood. I was confronted by a neighbor today for walking back and forth in front of his house every night “like a psycho.”

I said I was actually walking back and forth in front of my own house, his just happens to be very close to it. He told me to stop. I said he doesn’t own the street, but I will keep my dog out of his yard if that is his concern.

He said what I’m doing is harassment. I rolled my eyes and said he was being an idiot. He called me an entitled AH. So that ended that conversation and any chance of a fond neighborly relationship.

Obviously, I shouldn’t have called him an idiot.

However, does he have the right to dictate who and how often someone walks by his house? Am I truly an entitled AH?

