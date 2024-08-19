Neighbor Kept Mowing His Lawn At The Crack Of Dawn, So He Responded By Soaking His Newly-Waxed Car

How early is too early to do yard work on a Saturday or a Sunday?

I’ll let you ponder that question before you dive into this story from a Reddit user who was NOT happy about a neighbor firing up their lawn mower at 7 a.m.

Check out what they had to say…

Wake me up mowing the lawn at 7 am on a Saturday? I’ll be sure to make you re-wax your car. “This happened years and years ago, while my mom was on active duty in the Air Force. My parents had moved into base housing because the cost was lower and they could afford it. Now this base is in California, so during the summer months, there is almost always a drought. Despite this, military regulations state the lawn must be green when your home is inspected. So every few days, my dad would put out a sprinkler to keep the grass from going dormant and looking like ****. As I said earlier, the grass had to be kept green, but it also had to be kept neatly trimmed, so about once every week the lawn needed to be mown. Now my dad would usually do this in the early evening after the sun had gone just below the tops of the trees, but before the temperature dropped too much.

There was a problem…

Their jerk neighbor, however, liked to mow the lawn between his house and my parents’ at exactly 7am each Saturday morning. Unfortunately this woke up my parents because of where their bedroom was. My mom tried asking nicely for the neighbor to maybe wait till 8 or 9 so they could at least get a little extra sleep, but neighbor was a jerk and ignored them. Now this neighbor had a prized possession: a beautiful new car, which he babied every chance he got. Every week when he got done mowing, he’d wash and wax his car. I should mention that the way the street was laid out, the property where my parents had to water formed a wedge, with the point in the front lawn. Anyway, once the neighbor was finished waxing his car, my dad would make a big show of adjusting the sprinkler to water right down the property line, then go inside for a bit.

Sorry about that!

Sadly, the sprinkler tended to wander after a little bit, and since neighbor’s driveway was right in the property line… oops! Looks like his car got a little (lot) sprayed by the hose water. Oh well, guess he’d have to wax it again!”

These two neighbors aren’t going to be friends anytime soon.

But I guess that’s the way it happens sometimes.

