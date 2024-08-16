His Neighbor Kept Parking Their Car In His Driveway, So He Eventually Got The City To Tow Them. But They Unwittingly Revealed That The Neighbor Owed Thousands For Ignoring Previous Violations.

It’s common sense to not block a driveway. Everybody knows this.

But not in this story!

Because not only did the person in this story have to get their neighbor’s vehicle towed, but they unwittingly revealed some very pricey violations that the neighbor never took care of.

Let’s check out the damage…

Towing Your Car for Blocking My Driveway and the Major Cost to get it Released One of my neighbors decided to park their car and block my driveway. My household decides to call the city’s parking department to leave them a $108 ticket. We opted not to tow just to see if they’ll pay attention and move it.

OP requested to have their neighbor’s vehicle towed this time.

The next day, the vehicle was still there, so we called the city again and told them to tow it. It came with a second $108 blocking driveway ticket and a tow truck to take it away. The penalty for towing is a $347 administrative fee ($293 if first offense), and $286 tow truck fee. There are more fees the if the vehicle isn’t retrieved within the first four hours. Hopefully, they learned their lesson.

Apparently, the neighbor had massive violation fees to settle!

But, they had it coming at the tow lot… Other than the two blocked driveway tickets and towing charges, in order to get their vehicle out of the lot, they had to also pay all their outstanding parking tickets. Totaling $1,800!

Here’s how OP knew about their debts.

How did I know they had a bunch of unpaid parking tickets? They haven’t paid their vehicle registration to the California DMV for two years. And the DMV won’t issue new tags until you paid off all your parking, toll evasion, and other debts. I took a look at the public information posted on the city’s online citation portal, and with an easy search, I found out they had several unpaid tickets and how much they owed.

OP shared some more amounts and figures.

They decided to ignore every parking ticket they were given because they were fined heavily for failure to pay on-time. Missed first payment deadline: $38

Missed second payment deadline: $53

And for missing the second payment: $40 and sent to collections If they paid their tickets on a timely manner, they would have paid a mere $752 (excludes the two new $108 driveway tickets). But for failure to pay, they owed $1,800. To get their vehicle released from the tow lot, they had to pay $2,649 ($2,595 if first time tow).

The neighbors still refuse to pay their violation fees.

I find it amusing that they can afford a new fancy electric car in their driveway. But for the other car (that was towed), they refused to pay their parking tickets and vehicle tags. As of today, they still haven’t paid their vehicle registration.

