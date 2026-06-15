June 15, 2026 at 11:35 am

His Dad Sent Him $200 as a Gift — He Bought One Book With It and His Wife Started an Argument

by Benjamin Cottrell

man and woman arguing

Pexels

Birthdays on a tight budget require making thoughtful choices about where the money goes, and the man in this story tried to do exactly that.

So when his dad sent him some unexpected cash for his 30th birthday, he bought a book he had been waiting on and asked his wife to hold off on getting him anything else for his birthday so they could save the rest of the money.

But instead of being understanding, his wife threw a huge fit and called it an insult to the gift-giving process.

She’s still waiting for an apology, but he doesn’t think he’s in the wrong.

Read on to see how the internet felt about it.

AITAH for wanting to pick out my own birthday gift.

I will be 30 years old in about a week and I don’t have a ton of disposable income right now.

My dad kindly and randomly just sent my wife and I $200.

So he used the money for some things he’s been wanting and saved the rest.

So I bought myself a book that I have been wanting that costs $60 — one I didn’t think I would be able to get for my birthday — and I asked my wife not to get anything else so we could save the rest of the money.

She took this as an insult and said that picking out my own gift ruins the point of a present.

She’s angry and waiting for me to apologize, but I’m not sure if I’m really in the wrong.

He further clarifies his stance.

My dad was randomly sharing some casino winnings, unrelated to my birthday, with no message attached other than telling me he sent my wife some money.

My wife and I have a joint bank account, and I don’t have any apps to receive money from people, so my dad has my wife’s Cash App that we have used in the past.

He’s confused on the mixed signals his wife is sending him.

I talked to my wife before I bought the book, and it was her idea that I could get the book when she saw my dad sent us some money.

She was just upset when I told her “don’t buy me anything else.”

I bought the book early so it could be delivered in time.

His birthday, his gift. It’s as simple as that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

What did Reddit have to say?

His wife seems to be misunderstanding the point of the gift.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.06.13 PM His Dad Sent Him $200 as a Gift — He Bought One Book With It and His Wife Started an Argument

This user also doesn’t understand what the big deal is all about.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.06.52 PM His Dad Sent Him $200 as a Gift — He Bought One Book With It and His Wife Started an Argument

Picking out your own gift is pretty customary.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.07.13 PM His Dad Sent Him $200 as a Gift — He Bought One Book With It and His Wife Started an Argument

Many families have their own gift giving traditions.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.07.49 PM His Dad Sent Him $200 as a Gift — He Bought One Book With It and His Wife Started an Argument

Wanting to surprise your partner on their birthday is sweet, but turning a practical request into an argument two days before that birthday is the opposite of a gift.

This man was transparent and reasonable with his logic, and he tried to make a decision that protected their shared finances.

On a joint account with limited income, that is exactly the kind of thing partners are supposed to prioritize.

The best gift she could give him now is giving this argument a rest.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter