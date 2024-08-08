His Neighbor Kept Reporting Him To The Zoning Authorities, So He Reminded Him That Zoning Would Oppose What He’s Doing On His Property Too

If you’re going to start tattling on people, it isn’t going to work out for you if you’re doing something wrong yourself.

This person blackmailed his neighbor to stop reporting him for something silly and it achieved the result he wanted.

Check out what happened.

How I got my neighbor to stop calling zoning on me. My neighbor repeatedly called planning & zoning on me because I had more cars than they liked. When zoning would show up, i would park the cars on the street, instead of in the yard (legal) until the zoning guy went away. I put them back in the yard after he was gone.

Then he sees an opportunity literally next door.

Then, my neighbor built an addition on the side of their mobile home. I waited until they were finished & stopped by to talk to them. I said, “That addition looks real nice, how much did the permit cost?” At that point, I knew they were screwed, because my county doesn’t issue permits for additions on mobile homes.

The message was received loud and clear.

So there was no way they had a permit for the addition. Oddly enough, I stopped getting visits from the zoning guy. I never called them in for the permit violation, I actually just wanted them to leave me alone to live my life.

Here’s what people are saying.

Huh? Why zoning agree with you doing a sting operation?

A lot of the commenters said things like this, like he is some sort of war hero.

The difference is that neither of you is doing something stupid and illegal.

Exactly. He and most of the commenters are the type to cry fascism over any regulation they don’t want to comply with.

It reminds me of The Trailer Park Boys.

Let me guess: Florida?

It’s a good guess, you’ve got to admit.

