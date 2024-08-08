His Neighbor Leaves Trash Outside His Door Instead Of Taking It To The Dumpster, So He Slashed The Bags Until He Finally Learned

No one likes the person who doesn’t care how his laziness affects other people.

But most people relent and pick up the slack to avoid dealing with the fallout of the laziness. Not the person in this story.

He took charge in a sneaky and gross way.

Neighbor keeps leaving trash by door in apartment hall In my building the neighbor across the hall kept leaving his trash by his door instead of taking it out to the dumpster. It’s hot in Austin, so it worsened the smell and this really disgusted me.

I didn’t take it to the dumpster myself because I knew then he would never do it himself. This continued for a few weeks as I gave it time to be a consistent pattern. After about week 3 of this nonsense, I started slicing the bottom of all his trash bags he left out.

The neighbor got the message and started taking his trash out.

When the bag would be picked up all the trash would spill out. It didn’t take long for that problem to go away.

Haha. The thing is: you may need your neighbors one day. What do you do then?

This sounds like a bit from a standup act. I doubt it would work and you’d get in trouble with management, but it’s a funny image.

I am also that person who picks up poo lazy neighbors leave on other people’s lawns or in parks. I don’t get it!

I like this way of thinking, but most places are pretty clear about what the rules are, so the ignorance excuse doesn’t really wash.

This post inspired a lot of people, like this one. I bet they browsed Reddit for ideas!

I can’t stand people like this.

I’m glad it stopped.

