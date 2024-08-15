Entitled Neighbor Parked Halfway Up His Driveway And Left His Window Open, So They Kept Silent And Watched The Interior Get Soaked

Have you ever noticed that the same people who are entitled and greedy are also the same people who lack self awareness?

This combination of traits presents a satisfying and amusing opportunity for the people who have to suffer through their nonsense.

Like the person in this story. He’s probably never been more grateful for a rain shower.

Read on to see why.

Block my driveway? Enjoy your soaked interior I stepped outside earlier and noticed that a neighbor’s car was parked blocking more than half of my driveway, even though they have ample parking in front of their house. We don’t really know or interact with this neighbor. I was going to go knock on their door and ask them to move it up just a bit so I could get my car out.

One day, darkness, brings light to OP’s day.

But that’s when I noticed the sky was getting super dark and looked like rain. I also noticed that the neighbor had left their windows rolled down on their car. So I did the only neighborly thing I could do. I let them have the space, decided not to ask them to move.

Then they both soaked in the moment.

Then I looked out the window about ten minutes later as the storm and heavy rain rolled in. I’m in no rush to go anywhere. I just hope I’m up early enough tomorrow to see what happens when they finally decide to move their vehicle. Hope you bring a towel, neighbor!

