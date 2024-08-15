His Parking-Challenged Neighbor Dented The Side Of His Car, So He Devised A Plan That Would Teach Him A Lesson

Don’t you just hate it when a car driver hits your vehicle and they’re not even sorry about it?

Neighbor dented side of my car because they parked too close and didn’t leave information or a note, I corrected their behaviour This is a great life hack I discovered. My apartment is an older place with assigned parking spaces.

6 months ago, a new tenant moved in and was assigned a spot next to mine. Almost every time I got home and pulled into my parking spot, I noticed they were over the parking line into my spot or on top of the line. This gave me very little room to park.

One night, I parked and their car wasn’t there. The next morning, I go to my car and see them parked over the line, and there was a dent on the side of my car. I immediately knew it was them, as I measure the trajectory of their door to my car, and the paint matched. Clearly, their door hit my car.

No note was left. And when I called my property management, they said, unfortunately, they don’t have cameras so I can’t prove it was them aside from the paint. In my head I thought, “Fine! Want to screw my car up? Have fun with all the dents I leave on yours.”

Every day I came home and saw them over the line or on it, I dented their car with my door. I left many dents. They since never parked on the lines or over it ever again. I trained my neighbor to not be a jerk.

Sometimes, people need to learn the hard way before they change.

Ugh!

