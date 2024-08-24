His Sister Taught Him To Cook After They Lost Their Mother, But He Doesn’t Want To Pass The Lessons Down To His Step Siblings

It’s hard on anyone to lose a mother, but for a young child, the hit can feel especially hard.

Nothing can make it better, but being forced into a new family with your father can sometimes make it worse.

This guy never felt close to her stepfamily, so when they wanted him to help teach his siblings to cook, he refused.

Check out the details and decide if he’s the villain they claim.

AITA for admitting my sister taught me how to cook and refusing to teach my stepsiblings? My older sister (26f) taught me (16m) how to cook years ago. Whenever I go to her house, we cook together, too. She doesn’t speak to our dad at all, and she never met his wife or his stepkids. She always said she’s not a part of dad’s family, but she and I are family, and that feels pretty right.

This is why they’re not too close with their dad.

Honestly, I feel like I’m a part of her family, but not dad’s. He’s just made so many mistakes, and he only owns up to some of them. Some of them happened when our mom was sick, like disappearing for days at a time, and leaving my sister to take over caring for me and for mom.

They found out that their dad was having an affair.

Or like selling a lot of mom’s stuff so we’d have more money in the direct aftermath of her death. Or when he invited a random woman into the house after mom’s funeral, and very clearly slept with her while we were in the house. And let the random woman wander around like she owned the place until the next day. He admitted to my sister that he cheated while mom was dying. I heard him confess to her.

So his sister left home and never came back.

But stuff like that are dad’s mistakes. He just didn’t give any consideration to us. My sister was like “Screw this. I’m out” 8 years ago, and she said even back then, she’d never come back, which she hasn’t.

As for him, he still lives with dad and sometimes cooks his own meals.

I sometimes cook for myself. I eat at friends’ houses a lot, too. So the other day, I went out to grab some ingredients, and made a pasta bake for myself and my dad’s wife, and her kids came home while I was eating. His wife questioned me later in the day and asked where I learned to cook, and I admitted my sister taught me.

He refused to the offer.

She told me it would be great if I taught her kids, that it would give us some bonding time. I was like “No, I don’t wanna.” She insisted it would be “perfect” and “a sweet idea.” Dad didn’t say anything. His wife’s daughter said she really wanted me to teach her, and got excited because she saw it as a done deal.

Now, dad’s wife is calling her selfish.

When I didn’t give in, my dad’s wife told me I should pass on the big sibling knowledge of cooking. And it’s important that I take on an older sibling role with her kids, instead of acting like we’re strangers. I said we really are. I told her I already have a sister, and I don’t need another one or a brother. I also told her it wasn’t my job to be her kids’ big sibling. She told me it’s selfish to hold out when I had a big sibling to teach me. AITA?

