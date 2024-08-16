His Stepdaughter Won’t Stop Cooking In The Middle Of The Night, But She Thinks He’s A Tyrant For Laying Down The Law

I don’t want to sound too judgmental, but this family sounds like A MESS.

AITA for telling my step daughter to stop cooking in the middle of the night? “I 34M and my wife 40F live with her two kids 13M and 18F and her daughter’s boyfriend who’s also 18. My wife and I work 9-5 and my stepson goes to school 8am to 3pm (he’s on summer break now). I take turn cooking with my wife, one day I’ll cook dinner and the next day she’ll cook, just to keep it balanced for the both of us since we get pretty tired after work.

We always make sure to have leftovers ready for launch the next day so the kids can heat it up in the microwave and have something to eat when we’re not home. On the weekends I do yard work and wash the vehicle, my wife cleans the house instead. This has been working fine for us so far. Last week I approached my step daughter and asked her if she could go easy on the cooking in the middle of the night because we’re trying to make the food last.

She seemed to have understood what I told her but I noticed things didn’t change and she keeps cooking in the middle of the night. Also during the day even though we make sure to leave plenty of cooked food which everyone in the house eats. My wife agrees with me and told her if she gets hungry during the day or night she can make herself a sandwich or have cereal.

It doesn’t help the fact that she doesn’t wash any of the dishes after she cooks so when we get home from work we have to wash a bunch of plates, pots and utensils on top of the ones used for the meals we already prepare for them. Today my stepson got into an argument with his sister because he found her at 9am cooking the steaks for the family BBQ tomorrow.

She was searing them on the stove which caused a small grease fire on the burner (I don’t know what the heck she did) which cause the smoke detector to go off. Apparently her boyfriend was craving steaks and they forgot they were supposed to be for the BBQ (nobody believes that since we were planning it for the past 3 days). I’m pretty upset that she cooks all the food at night or during the day. At the same time I don’t like having to tell people they shouldn’t eat when they’re hungry, it doesn’t feel morally right to say that. My wife said I wasn’t being unreasonable and she agrees that there should be rules when it comes to cooking and making the food last. She brought up a valid point when she mentioned that me and her are the only ones paying for all the house expenses as we’re the only people working. I grew up borderline starving and I always told myself I was never going to allow my family to go hungry. AITA?”

