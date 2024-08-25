His Uncle Got A Fishing Hook Stuck In His Finger And Wouldn’t Let His Brother Remove It For Free, So The Hospital Did For $200
Some people handle bad pain better than others and apparently, traumatic events can cause rifts in families.
This brother knew he could handle a fishing injury, but his brother preferred to pay for the privilege of a doctor instead.
Check out all of the details below!
Take You to the ER for something I can fix for free? Okay…
My Uncle Kyle got a hook stuck in his finger.
He refused to let my dad remove it and started screaming:
“TAKE ME INLAND, FIND A PAY PHONE AND CALL AN AMBULANCE!!”
There was no arguing with him.
So my dad drove him to the hospital.
Uncle Kyle came out with a bandage on his thumb and a scowl on his face.
Turns out they did exactly what my dad was going to do:
cut the spikes off the end of the hook and pull the thing out slowly.
But then a different kind of wound formed.
The only difference was that it cost my uncle Kyle $200 and an “I told you so” from my dad.
My dad said that after that, they never did any solo trips ever again.
Here’s what people are saying.
I think this would have made things worse, but I guess it depends on the family.
That would have cost a fortune and tied up resources that someone else may need.
Something tells me uncle wasn’t the Boy Scout type.
Is it an obligatory male bonding thing? I don’t get it.
This made me smile.
This brother was fishing for drama.
And he found it aplenty!
