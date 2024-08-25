His Uncle Got A Fishing Hook Stuck In His Finger And Wouldn’t Let His Brother Remove It For Free, So The Hospital Did For $200

Some people handle bad pain better than others and apparently, traumatic events can cause rifts in families.

This brother knew he could handle a fishing injury, but his brother preferred to pay for the privilege of a doctor instead.

Check out all of the details below!

Take You to the ER for something I can fix for free? Okay… My Uncle Kyle got a hook stuck in his finger. He refused to let my dad remove it and started screaming: “TAKE ME INLAND, FIND A PAY PHONE AND CALL AN AMBULANCE!!”

There was no arguing with him.

So my dad drove him to the hospital. Uncle Kyle came out with a bandage on his thumb and a scowl on his face. Turns out they did exactly what my dad was going to do: cut the spikes off the end of the hook and pull the thing out slowly.

But then a different kind of wound formed.

The only difference was that it cost my uncle Kyle $200 and an “I told you so” from my dad. My dad said that after that, they never did any solo trips ever again.

