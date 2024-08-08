His Upstairs Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Blasting Music Late at Night, But He Got Back At Her By Cutting Off Her Power

Aerosmith?

Really?

Hey, they definitely have some quality songs, but it just seems like a strange choice for someone to really rock out to in their apartment…

ANYWAY, check out this story from Reddit about a noisy neighbor who got what was coming to them!

Neighbor blasted Aerosmith, I took her electricity, money and food away. “I lived in an apartment building for a couple years. This building was a part of a larger condo association. There are town homes and some building with apartments all of which you could own. I rented from a landlord. The building I was in had two one bedroom apartments in the front about 900 sq ft and two two bedroom apartments in the back about 1200 sq ft. This was repeated for three floors so 12 apartments in total. I had one of the one bedrooms on the first floor where it was me a 23/m at the time and my dog.

One neighbor was a problem.

The tenants were a mix of older folks and younger professionals like myself. There was one middle aged alcoholic woman that was the pain in everyone’s ***. About a week after I had moved in it was about 1 am and suddenly over the sound of my own tv I hear Aerosmith blasting. After a quick process of elimination, I determine it’s the intoxicated jerk upstairs. I walk up stairs and not wanting to **** anyone off, decide to politely knock on the door and ask her to turn it down. After knocking a couple times, there’s no answer. I retreat back to my apartment throw some headphones in and go to sleep. The next day upon returning from work I decide to go knock on the door to see if she’s home. She answers and I politely ask her to try to keep the music down after 10 pm Sunday through Thursday. Don’t worry about Friday or Saturday because I’ll be out or hammered and it won’t matter. Over the course of the next few weeks everything goes smoothly. Some other neighbors warn me that it will happen again and she’s been like this since she moved in.

Here we go again!

I say shame on them for never trying to do anything about it. They say “you’ll see.” Sure enough, a couple nights later Aerosmith is blasting at 3 am. I go up and knock on the door. She answers the door, clearly hammered and calls me an ******* and shuts the door. I go back downstairs and call the cops. Cops arrive, she’s rude to them and they do nothing but give her a warning. They leave and she turns the music back up. They come back and only another warning. This happens a handful of times after this and I finally accept defeat, the cops can’t or won’t help. A few days after this, I hear her in the shower as I take a ****. Her bathroom is right above me. The light bulb goes off in my head and I hurry into the basement where there’s some storage areas for all tenants and look for a hot water disconnect.

I determine my revenge will be turning her hot water off every time I hear her in the shower above. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find the hot water disconnect.

Let’s do it!

I do find another treasure though hidden in a small area behind one of the storage units that you wouldn’t even guess was there, a large breaker panel. I open it up and find breakers for the hallway and staircase lights etc. But wait! There’s a breaker for every individual apartment also. My plan is now set and I walk back smirking to my apartment…waiting. Finally, my day has arrived. I wake up at about 2 am and hear…..Aerosmith. This time it’s music to my ears though. I grab a flashlight and hurry downstairs. I find her apartment’s breaker and turn it off. I take my victory lap around the basement and walk back up to my apartment. I can hear stomping and screaming but she can’t figure out why her apartment’s electricity isn’t on but the lights in the hallway are. I hear her knock on neighbor’s doors but no one has the answer. I smile and go back to sleep. The next day I wake up and go turn her power back on. I was working from home that day and as I sit at my table and return some e-mails I see the electrical service guy arrive. From the bit of conversation I could eavesdrop on, it was clear he had no idea what had happened, and thought she was a little crazy. After he left I saw her carry out all the food in her fridge that had gone bad.

Over and over again!

As months progressed, every so often she would start blasting the music. I would go downstairs cut her power off and turn it back on hours later. She never picked up on the correlation between her music and losing power somehow. Every time she would call the electrical service guy, I would turn the power back on before he arrived. She would then be charged for the visit and lose money throwing out the contents of her fridge. This worked for two years up until about a week before I moved and forgot to turn it back on one day and there was a lock on the breaker box.”

