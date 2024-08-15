His Wife Spends $45 A Week On Hamburgers That Her Sister Sells To Make Extra Money So He Tells Her To Stop, But She Doesn’t Because She’s Using Her Money

I think it’s safe to say that spending $45 EVERY SINGLE WEEK on burgers is a little ridiculous.

You agree with me, don’t you?

Maybe you will or maybe you won’t, but you’ll never know until you get all the details of this Reddit story below.

Check out what happened!

AITA for telling her to stop spending $45 on burgers weekly? “My (M42) SIL (33) recently started selling burgers on Saturdays. She works a 9-5 Mon-Fri office job with a good salary, but she recently discovered she is pregnant with her ex’s baby, he is no longer in the picture, so she is selling burgers for extra income.

And then, there’s his wife…

Now, every Saturday my wife (40) buys burgers for our family (3 kids, 12, 10 and 8). My issue is that my SIL sells every burger for $9. So 5 burgers is $45. The burgers are tasty, don’t get me wrong, but she is using my MIL’s recipe, that my wife also knows, so I don’t see why we should spend $45 weekly on burgers when my wife can make identical ones at home and we would spend less money on ingredients. To be clear, technically we can afford SIL’s burger comfortably, I just don’t see why we should when there are cheaper options I try to talk about it with my wife and she said she mostly buys because she wants to support her sister.

He’s not cool with this.

I told her it’s not our job to support her sister, beside as I said the burgers are tasty and every weekend they are sold out in a couple of hours, so I don’t think losing our 5 burgers would put a dent in her business. Yesterday I told my wife again we shouldn’t buy burgers, and she asked me why I cared if she was buying them from her money, not our money (we have each an account, and one joint account). I told her it’s not about that, I just don’t think it’s sensible to spend $45 every weekend on burgers when she already knows the recipe. She said she will be spending $36 then, because she won’t be buying mine anymore if it bothered me so much. That’s exactly what she did, she bought burgers for our kids and her, and didn’t buy one for me, which okay, anyway I got a Big Mac for cheaper. So I thought we were okay, but she has been acting as if she is mad at me since yesterday. I fail to see why she is mad. AITA?”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

That’s a lot of burgers!

