HOA Sends A Rude Contractor To Fix A Homeowner’s Roof, So He Punishes Him With The Smell Of Fresh Bacon The Entire Time He Works

There are few things in this world that are as magical than waking up to the smell of bacon cooking. Just ask my boyfriend, because I’m always the one cooking it!

And if you were getting rowdy the night before, bacon doubles as the perfect greasy hangover cure!

But when this user’s friend had a bad experience with a contractor, he decided to spite him by cooking bacon while the contractor was over, and not offering him a single strip!

Check it out!

Angry Bacon Making So my buddy lives in an HOA and his roof had been leaking. The HOA sends over there contractor who proceeds to fix the roof. There had also been water damage to the inside of the house. The contractor decides to get an attitude with my friend.

But the man’s girlfriend came to the rescue before things got out of hand…

Now my buddies girlfriend has a pretty level head and was able to keep him from saying or doing anything while the contractor was there. The day the contractor is set to fix the damage inside, my friend decides to angrily cook revenge bacon.

In his mind, it would be pretty hard to focus on work while the whole house smelled so heavenly!

The thought process is that it was later in the day and this contractor would have to spend a couple hours working in a delicious smelling bacon filled house. And best of all, there was no way he was getting any. I just thought I’d share this as I thought it was incredibly petty but definitely effective.

What a subtle, but brilliant revenge. This guy could have gotten up in the contractor’s face and yelled at him, but this hurts a lot worse.

Reddit said that this plan was a win for everyone, because OP’s friend got to eat bacon after his revenge!

This user said that at that point they would get a new, much less grumpy, contractor.

Finally, this user pointed out that the revenge was long-lasting, because the bacon smell takes FOREVER to get out!

Hope you’re not hungry!

