HOA Towed A Homeowner’s Car From Her Driveway And Damaged It. Now She’s Calling Them Out. – ‘This should definitely be illegal.’

by Matthew Gilligan

We all know that the folks who run HOAs in neighborhoods can be a bit overzealous at times, but this is ridiculous!

A TikTokker named Dystanee talked to viewers about an infuriating situation we had to deal with because of HOA overreach in her neighborhood.

Dystanee’s video was a reply to a comment that reads, “HOAs should be illegal” and it showed the damage to her bumper after her car was towed from her own driveway.

The caption to her video reads, “The damages to my car from the HOA toll [sic] company!! This should definitely be illegal.”

Indeed…

Check out the video.

@dystaneeb

Replying to @Black Blade the damages to my car from the HOA toll company!! This should definitely be illegal

♬ original sound – Dystanee Brooks

Here’s what people had to say about the video.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Time to get a lawyer!

