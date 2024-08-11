Homeowner Discovers Neighbor Planting Invasive Species In Others’ Yards, So Now They Wonder If They Should Warn The Affected Neighbors

Plants are not only nice to look at, but they are also necessary for nature. However, not all plants are created equal.

So, what would you do if you knew your neighbor was planting an invasive species that is impossible to eliminate? Would you mind your own business, or would you warn the other neighbor whose yard it’s about to take over?

In the following story, someone finds themselves in this exact situation and wants to know what they should do. Let’s learn more.

Wibta for informing my neighbor about an invasive plant introduced to his property by another neighbor I own a home in a historically pro-marijuana town in southeast Michigan. I bought my home in late 2008, during the mortgage crisis. The following spring, we had good relations with our new neighbors and were having beverages in their backyard when we noticed a prolific and fast-growing plant with hollow tubes and giant leaves. Deep in their cups, my new neighbors explained that they bought the home in 1985 and planted marijuana along the Eastern property line in the backyard, perfectly placed to capture the evening sun.

Here’s the big reveal.

The owner of my home, a “crotchety German immigrant,” noticed the marijuana plants and reached over the fence and tore them out. “To spite him,” the wife said, “we planted the bamboo.” She then went inside to refill cups. “It’s not really bamboo; she just refuses to call it anything else,” her husband said while she was inside. It’s Giant Knotweed.

We have been cutting and poisoning it since 2009. My neighbor waters and fertilizes it. It first appeared inside my garage two weeks ago. We are slowly losing the fight.

They quickly learned that fast-growing, invasive plant species are nearly impossible to control.

About five years ago, we noticed that our neighbors had transplanted the knotweed to the far property border, where it had never existed before. They have had conflicts with the owners of this home since 1985. I suspect that once the neighbor down the street discovers what they have done, litigation will result in them losing their home. What if I mail him information from the state government website about the invasive plant rapidly taking over his side yard? WIBTA?

Yikes! Warning them is probably the right thing to do, but it may cause problems.

Let’s see what suggestions the people over on Reddit had.

This is an excellent point.

The plant is very destructive according to this person.

This person suggests they turn them into the Department of Natural Resources.

Yet another person who thinks the neighbors should be turned in.

Feelings aside, the plants need to be eradicated by professionals, and the neighbors need to be reported.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.