Horrible Neighbors Did Everything They Could To Bother This Couple, So They Decided To Park Their Cars On The Street And Block The Driveways

AITA for parking my car in front of my house? So, I live in a pretty nice neighborhood/area, larger single family homes, no HOA. We are the 2nd neighbor in on the street. Our neighbor next to us has the corner lot. We both have 3 car garages, I park two cars in the garage, two in the driveway and one in the side yard. My neighbor only has two cars, one they park in the garage, one they park in front of their house.

They have people over ALL the time; Yard crew, pool guy, parties, etc. Normally this doesn’t bother me, but for whatever reason, these visitors park in front of my house instead of in front of my neighbors. Again normally not a big issue, but they often block my driveway and my side yard, often for hours/full day at a time, and parties often last all night/guests stay till the next day late.

They also block when I put out the trash/recycle cans (or they park in a way that keeps them from getting picked up). I’ve tried to talk to my neighbors about it, since they have the whole front of their house AND the side of their house where there is no parking that they can put their car, or let the working crews park.

But They just call us colonizers, and scream at us and tell us to “go back where we came from”… (they are Native American, and our relationship went south shortly after we moved in after we called the cops FOR them when he showed up out our front at 2 am door naked screaming about somebody breaking into his home, and it turned out both he and his wife were drunk and fighting, and he got in some legal trouble). They tell us since my wife is a SAHM and I work from home that we don’t need to drive anywhere so our cars being blocked isn’t a big deal, but quite the opposite, the middle of the day is often when we are going out the most, and we have to go and ask them to move their vehicles so we can leave.

My wife got sick of our trash not getting picked up AGAIN this week because a yard crew had parked so close the trash man didn’t pick it up and we didn’t realize till it was too late. She parked the family car out in front of our house, and I pulled the car I park on the side of the house and also parked it out front.

Our neighbor came and called us rednecks and white trash for having our cars parked in front of our house… and I agree, I don’t like having my cars parked on the street, but not sure what else to do. It has been a problem when we have missed appointments and work meetings because we couldn’t pull our cars out of our own driveway.

