‘If you’re going to run your mouth.’ – Server Added A $52 Charge To A Customer’s Bill Because They Didn’t Like Their Attitude
Is this real?
The world is a crazy place these days, so you never know…but I sure hope this story is real, because I got a big kick out of it.
And let this video be a warning to all of you who like to go out to eat at restaurants…
The viral TikTok video shows a worker using a point-of-sale tablet in a restaurant and the text overlay reads, “POV: your table thinks it’s okay to have an attitude with you.”
The video shows the worker charge a table $52.99 for “having an attitude.”
The caption to the video reads, “If you’re going to run your mouth, we’ll run your pockets.”
Well, that’s one way to do it, I suppose!
Here’s the video.
@tablesharks
If you’re going to run your mouth, we’ll run your pockets
And this is what viewers had to say.
One viewer shared how they do it.
Another viewer chimed in.
And another person shared a disgusting anecdote.
I can’t believe this is a real thing!
