‘If you’re going to run your mouth.’ – Server Added A $52 Charge To A Customer’s Bill Because They Didn’t Like Their Attitude

Is this real?

The world is a crazy place these days, so you never know…but I sure hope this story is real, because I got a big kick out of it.

And let this video be a warning to all of you who like to go out to eat at restaurants…

The viral TikTok video shows a worker using a point-of-sale tablet in a restaurant and the text overlay reads, “POV: your table thinks it’s okay to have an attitude with you.”

The video shows the worker charge a table $52.99 for “having an attitude.”

The caption to the video reads, “If you’re going to run your mouth, we’ll run your pockets.”

Well, that’s one way to do it, I suppose!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

One viewer shared how they do it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And another person shared a disgusting anecdote.

I can’t believe this is a real thing!

