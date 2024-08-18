August 18, 2024 at 12:49 pm

‘Is it true that when you eat oysters that they’re alive?’ – Seafood Restaurant Cook Shared What’s Really Going On With Oysters When You Eat Them

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Prepare to be grossed out, my friends…

A New York restaurant owner named Joe posted a video on TikTok and had some pretty surprising news for his viewers about oysters.

Source: TikTok

Joe can be seen preparing food at his restaurant in the video and someone asked him, “Is it true that when you eat oysters that they’re alive?”

Joe responded, “Of course. When you open them up fresh they’re alive. Most times you squeeze lemons on them you’ll see them [all] wiggle and move.”

Source: TikTok

Joe demonstrated what he talked about and it does appear that those little slime balls move around…

That’s kinda scary!

Source: TikTok

Check out his video.

@lennysclambar

Did you know oysters are eaten alive? 👀 #oysters #oyster #seafood #seafoodtiktok #seafoodtok #howardbeachny #howardbeach #queensnyc #queensny

♬ Stayin Alive – Bee Gees

This is how TikTokkers responded.

One person isn’t having it…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

This is going to cause an uproar.

Mark my words!

