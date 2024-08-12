Kid In A Music Store Played The Guitar Loudly And Horribly, So The Manager Decided To Shut Off The Power To Make Him Stop

This story made me think of Wayne’s World.

Remember the scene when Wayne is obsessed with the guitar he’s been wanting to buy for a long time and he proceeds to jam on it and annoy the music store employee?

Did I just age myself…?

Either way, get started on this story so you can see what happened!

Obnoxious young musician. “I managed a music store for a lot of years. We had a large guitar selection. As a result, we had a large customer base who would come in and try out the guitars. Most were really terrible musicians. The worse the player, the louder the music! The sound was unbearable sometimes.

Ugh!

On one particular day, we had a really awful musician banging away trying out amplifiers. The sound was horrendous. The kid thought he was great and was showing off. After a while, I couldn’t take it anymore. He was playing for a long period of time. I couldn’t take it anymore.

Enough!

I thought of a solution. I went back and shut the breaker off for the amplifier section. The kid’s reaction was priceless. He thought he had blown out and broken the amplifier. He got up and practically ran out of the music store.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared how they do it.

This Reddit user had a story to tell.

This reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Don’t let that kid touch a guitar ever again!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.