Landlord Refuses To Replace A Broken Stove Even Though The Tenant Warned Him There Could Be Trouble. So They Call The Fire Department And It Ends Up Costing Him $10,000 In Fines.
Home appliances account for around 8% of all house fires, which is crazy because it’s usually avoidable.
What would you do if you knew the stove in your rental apartment was a hazard, but your landlord refused to buy a new one?
Would you keep hounding him, or would you turn him into officials and let them handle it?
In the following story, we meet a landlord who fits this bill perfectly. Let’s see what happened.
$500 stove replacement, costs LL over $10,000 in electrical work.
In October, 2014, I moved into a basement room that I shared with a lady from Oman.
The LL and his wife lived upstairs, but shared nothing with us. I’m short, 5’6″, and have short arms and a beer belly.
So, reaching the back burners SAFELY, isn’t always easy for me.
The large front burner was broken the day I moved in, and I asked the LL to fix it.
I then went, and bought some groceries.
While I was out, he went in, and “fixed” it.
Later, I learned that he simply used 14 gauge wire, to move the power from the back right to front right burner!
The problem starts again.
Fast-forward to 2016. The “fixed” burner starts to spark.
In early February, I ask him to go buy a new stove, as the one he has is not safe.
I go online, find a half dozen local “Scratch & Dent” and “Refurb” companies, that have new or “refurb” stoves for under $500.
He refuses, and again, just “fixes” it with 14 gauge wire.
At this point, I’m not feeling 100% safe in my own apartment.
So, I call the Toronto Fire Department Safety Inspectors, and the Ontario Electrical Safety Authority.
Here comes the best part.
They come in, and find about 40 violations EACH.
A month later, after about 8 hours of work, and a new $800 stove, the electrician leaves, and the ESA inspects again, and approves it.
That night, my LL comes banging on my door, and tells me I “cost him $10,000 in repairs and fines, and I’m being evicted in 60 days.”
I looked him in the eye and said “Man, if you’d just listened to me and bought that $300 stove at the scratch & dent place, you could have saved $9,700, right?” and shut the door in his face, and cranked the TV, so I didn’t hear him knocking anymore.
Stay petty!
Wow! That was one expensive stove!
Some people should not be landlords. Glad he got what was coming to him.
