Loud Neighbor Ignores Noise Complaints, So Disgruntled Renter Overhears Incriminating Evidence About Her Past Rental And Turns Her In

Living next to a disruptive neighbor with thin walls can be unbearable, especially after several unproductive complaints.

When the noisy neighbor tries to retaliate against a renter for turning her in, the renter finds a way to turn her own words against her.

Loud neighbor keeps being loud so I informed her last rental of her new address I live in a duplex and we share a wall. The neighbor that moved in is constantly screaming and berating her kids every single day at the top of her lungs. My dad went over to talk to her about it and she apologized to him. I messaged our property management about insulating the walls, due to the noise, since they were already planning to do the attic, and I guess they told her.

The loud neighbor didn’t take that well.

This pissed her off, so now she’s being loud on purpose. The walls are super thin, so I heard her entire conversation with the property manager calling my dad all kinds of names and then hanging up to tell her cousin what she was going to do in retaliation. Here’s the revenge.

She continues to be loud, and then reveals an interesting piece of information.

She obviously doesn’t understand how thin the walls all or doesn’t care. I heard her yelling on the phone with a former property management place and she apparently caused some damage to the tune of $1,000. She blocked their number, but from the conversation I was able to look up their contact information and sent them the necessary info to follow up with her in case they need to file a suit. Good luck paying your rent. She already complains about money and no one helping her out (I wonder why).

If she had just been a little quieter, maybe she could have kept her past damages a secret.

What did redditors have to say?

This redditor suggests showing their rude neighbor that they aren’t the only ones who can be loud.

The leasing office could have used a bit more discretion.

New strategy: Convince them the place is haunted!

The renter should make sure they cover their bases.

Maybe now she’ll take noise complaints a little more seriously.

