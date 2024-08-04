Man Is Tired Of Office Thief Stealing His Phone Charger, So He Booby Traps It To Ruin The Thief’s Phone

Losing your phone charger is one of the most frustrating first-world problems someone can experience. You can look high and low throughout your house, but no dice.

But when you find out that your charger wasn’t lost, but stolen by someone, that frustration soon boils over into straight up anger.

So when this user was tired of his coworkers stealing his phone charger, he booby-trapped it so that it would ruin the thief’s charger!

Check it out!

Booby trapped phone charger So lately people have been stealing my phone charger at work from my computer. I really wouldn’t mind if they needed it and just put it back afterwards but no, I always have to go looking for it. I did the standard email the office and tell people not to do it, it still happened. I had my team leader send a similar email, still happened.

Fed up with this office thievery, OP decided to leave a little surprise for the culprit….

One day I lost my cool and stuck blue tac into the micro usb of the charger. The next time I came into work somebody had complained to HR that I destroyed their phone. I explained what happened and showed them the emails and they said it was my property at my desk so instead of receiving a warning myself the charger thief did. Feels good.

Well that’s one way to make sure no one ever touches your stuff again! People are gonna think twice before stopping by his desk!

Reddit loved OP’s good old-fashioned office justice, and thought of a way to really rub it in the thief’s face.

Others wanted the specifics of how OP’s booby trap worked.

This user had a different solution to the stealing, but only managed on making his desk the designated charging station.

This user solved his own charger stealing by getting an entirely new phone!

Everyone knows you don’t mess with a man’s phone charger.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.