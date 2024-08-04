Man’s Family Breaks His One Rule And Touches His Room Of Memorabilia. So When He Finds A Collector’s Toothbrush On The Floor, He Kicks Them Out.

Everyone has a hobby or interest that they pour their heart and soul into. Mine is Pokemon, and it has been since I was a kid!

And no matter how childish it may be, Pokemon is just something that makes me happy, and is a nostalgic way for me to relax.

But when this user was nice enough to let his family stay with him, they broke his one rule and ruined the merchandise he collected for his special interest!

Was he being “childish” to ask them to leave, or was he standing his ground over a broken boundary?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for kicking my (26m) sister (29f) and her children out over a toothbrush? I am a 26 year old man, and I live alone. When I was 5 years old, I was diagnosed with ‘high functioning’ autism. Because of my autism, I have a special interest in the children’s show PAW Patrol. It is a huge aspect of my life and personality, and I find myself often collecting merchandise from the show. One of my spare bedrooms is decorated completely PAW patrol based, and the walls are covered in shelves where I display my figures/plushies.

OP’s special interest came into play when his sister asked to stay with him…

Onto the story now, my older sister (29f) asked to stay with me for a week or two with her two kids (11 and 9 m) because I have an empty room. Her and her husband had been having really bad arguments nonstop and she needed to take a break and ensure it wouldn’t affect her children. Early Wednesday morning, they came to my place and I settled them into the guest room (different from the room I keep my merchandise.)

And while OP was happy to let them stay, he did have one rule for them…

I had to go to work at about 7:00 A.M. I told my sister to just relax for a while and to make herself at home. My only stipulations being she and her boys keep away from my merchandise room and my bedroom. I came home from work later on to the children asleep on my couch and my sister having a shower.

But when OP checked on his merchandise room, it was clear that his only rule had not been followed!

Once I had went into my merchandise room to check up on it, it was a mess. Figures were on the ground, and lots of my stuffed animals were moved from where they go on their shelves. Nothing was damaged aside from a PAW Patrol toothbrush that I kept sealed and on display, it was opened and on the floor.

Understandably, OP was extremely upset…

I got really upset at my sister and sort of wanted to cry. Autism affects my emotional regulation, especially when a situation is related to my special interest. I started to ask my sister to replace the toothbrush since her children went in the room I asked them all not to go in. I didn’t raise my voice, but I was very upset and angry.

But his sister had the nerve to blame HIM for her kids ruining his prized possessions!

She refused and told me I’m rude for asking her to replace something I left out in the open, and we just kept arguing. Eventually, I was close to having a meltdown because my PAW Patrol items are really important to me, and I felt ignored and belittled. I asked her and her children to leave my house, and offered to get her a hotel room for a while because I was struggling to calm down.

Even OP’s offer of a hotel room for her and her kids wasn’t enough to placate her….

She screamed at me and called me dramatic and childish before slamming the door and leaving. I know the toothbrush wasn’t that expensive, but I found myself feeling really upset. The boundary I set was broken and my favorite room was left a mess. AITA for making her leave?

OP let them stay with him out of the kindness of his heart as long as they followed one rule. They broke the rule, and called him childish for being angry?

Reddit said it was perfectly reasonable for OP to have an area of his own home be off limits to visitors.

And this user said that the actual item that was broken didn’t matter, it was the boundary that OP’s sister violated.

Many said it was the parent’s job to make sure their kids are respectful of other people’s homes.

Finally, this user said that OP’s autism was irrelevant to his sister blatantly breaking the rules he had set for his house.

Moral to the story?

Don’t touch stuff that doesn’t belong to you!

