Mechanic Shares How An Auto Repair Shop Scammed A Woman Out Of $1,000 For Repairs

I’m talking about mechanics trying to rip off customers who just want to get their cars fixed as easily and cheaply as possible.

But this story has a bit of a twist, because the person who posted it happens to be a mechanic. His name is Menji and he demonstrated to TikTok viewers how a woman was ripped off by another auto repair shop to the tune of $1,000 when her Audi was having issues.

Menji showed viewers that the woman was charged $1,087.43 to fix the issue with her Audi.

Menji popped the hood of her car and noticed that the car’s coolant reservoir was empty because of a leak and the cap to the reservoir was damaged.

Menji replaced the reservoir tank and the lid and filled it up with coolant.

The easy fix cost the woman $150.99.

