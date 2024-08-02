Mom Needed An Emergency Babysitter So Her Stepbrother’s Girlfriend Agreed For A Hefty Fee. But When The Girlfriend Found Herself In Need They Gouged Her Back.

Sometimes, out of desperation, we give in to unfair, unreasonable offers that are borderline extortion.

Just like in this story, she had no choice but to accept the “family rate” of $200 for a few hours of babysitting.

But as Karma would have it, this abusive babysitter would one day need her help, and voila!

She charged the same rate.

Read the full story below and be entertained.

Charged them the same family rate they charged me My child’s daycare had a death in the family. It’s a small, family-owned place, so this affected all the employees. They sent out an email at like 3 am.

She looked for a babysitter on such short notice.

I couldn’t miss work, as I had a very important day, so I scrambled to find a sitter, just for that day. My stepbrother’s girlfriend was basically the only person I know that doesn’t work, so I called her. She says, “Sure, but I can only watch him for 6 hours, and I’ll give you my family rate, so it will only be $200.”

Oh, she’s serious, alright.

I asked if she was serious. She assured me she was, and that this was her livelihood, and she takes it VERY seriously… that she was already offering me a FAMILY discount. Please note that it was not her livelihood.

She could not believe it.

My stepbrother has a great job, and has always paid for everything. He has tried to get her to do anything to earn money, but she refuses to work and believes he should support her fully, including daily Starbucks, hair, nails, designer stuff, etc. Please also note that I had done A LOT for this girl, just to help her out. The list is long.

But she agreed anyway,

I agreed, only because I would have lost my job had I not gone to work that day. I paid her $200, which she demanded upfront, to get to work for a little over 4 hours after factoring commute.

Eventually, her stepbrother and his girlfriend split up.

Fast forward a couple of years, they have separated. They have a kid, and she is living for free in his dad’s extra house, and driving my dad’s extra car for free. The ex pays all the bills and necessities. She finally breaks down and gets a job because he stopped paying for her hair, nails, etc.

The ex needed a babysitter one day.

She has a day when her childcare falls through and sends out the same request I did, “Can anyone watch my kid? I HAVE to go to work or I’ll get fired.” I told her I could absolutely do it! Then charged her the same bogus price she charged me. I told her it was the “family rate!” She cussed me out.

Haha! That’s hilarious.

Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

Family rate?

But, she’s not family anymore!

