Mother Asks Her Son A Loaded Question In Family Therapy, So A Conflict Is Created And Her Sibling Refuses To Back Mom Up Because She’s Being Manipulative

For every helpful perspective gained in therapy, there are many hard truths that come along with it.

When a woman is unwilling to accept her therapist’s feedback on her manipulative questioning, she deepens the rift she’s trying to repair in her blended family and causes a new one with her sibling.

AITA for telling my sister I agree with her family therapist regarding asking the wrong question? My sister, her husband and two of her children are in family therapy presently. The children in therapy with her are her 15 year old son and 13 year old daughter. She plans to go with her 12 year old son later as well. But does not want him involved in therapy with the 15 and 13 year old. The reason for therapy is her husband is her second husband. Her first passed away 7 years ago.

The sister isn’t happy with how things were going with her blended family.

She remarried 4 years ago and has an almost 4 year old and an almost 1 year old with her husband. Her children from her first marriage have not taken to her younger kids like she had hoped. Not mean but indifferent? She says there’s no showing of affection at all to the younger kids and it’s concerning.

She was determined to get answers, but was going about it all wrong.

During therapy some weeks ago, she asked her son (15) if he loved his two (full) siblings more than his two (half) siblings. The therapist stepped in and told my sister it wasn’t the right question and she should refrain from asking questions where the answers can be taken very unfavorably by the asking party. My sister ended up arguing with the therapist over this for the last 3 or 4 weeks.

She received a difficult answer from her son.

A week ago or thereabouts, her son told her the answer to the question is yes, he will always prefer his full siblings. The therapist wasn’t happy with my sister holding onto this question because, of course, she didn’t like the answer and she told her this was very clearly coming.

She blames the therapist and refuses to take responsibility for her questioning.

My sister has bad blood with the therapist now. She has complained about her non-stop for two weeks. She was outraged that the therapist dared tell her not to ask questions and described it as the wrong one.

Her sibling finally took a stand.

I told her the therapist was right. My sister asked how. I said the answers were either going to be taken well, or not, and there was no middle room.

The sister received another hard truth.

I also pointed out she asked because she knew deep down what the answer was. And she wouldn’t have been so determined to hear it from her son’s mouth if she hadn’t known. My sister told me I should be on her side, not the side of the therapist. And there are no wrong questions. She told me to back her up in future and not agree with the other party. AITA?

It sounds like the sister didn’t take kindly to the tough love approach.

Therapy could have been really helpful for this family, but now it may be too late.

The sister’s refusal to accept the advice has left her more isolated than ever!

