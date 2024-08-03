Her Daughter Was Pressured By A Friend’s Mom To Give Away Her Bike So She Demands It Back, But Now Her Daughter Is Angry Because She Lost A Friend

It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to buy expensive gifts for your children, especially when it’s something they really want.

So, what would you do if your child gave away an expensive bike and found out it was because they were pressured into it?

Would you let it go? Or would you demand that the person give the bike back?

In the following story, we’ll meet a mother who found herself in this exact situation.

Let’s see how she handled it.

AITA for demanding my neighbors return my daughters bike that she give them Yesterday, I noticed my daughter (12) come home without her bike, looking a little upset. I asked where her bike went, and she said she gave it to her friend who lives across from us. Now, I’m going to be honest, I was a little upset to hear that she gave away her bike, as I’m a single mother of 8 (side note—don’t judge me, only 4 of the children are biologically mine; the rest I adopted due to my friend passing away and my sister’s mental health problems). I worked extremely hard to get my daughter that bike; it was literally over a 1,000 dollars, but my daughter really wanted and loves it, so it was also a surprise to me.

The daughter broke down and admitted what really happened.

But I let it go because, at the end of the day, I bought my daughter the bike. It’s not up to me control what my daughter decides to do with it. Later that day, I hear my daughter crying in her room, so I knock on her door to make sure she’s okay. She broke down and admitted that her friend’s mom pressured her into giving away her bike, even though she didn’t want to. Now, my daughter has already given her friend her old bike after she upgraded, so I honestly don’t understand how selfish this woman is.

Upset, she gave the neighbor an ultimatum.

The next day, I went over to the neighbours house to speak to the mom without my daughter and demanded she returns the bike, telling her she better return the bike, or I will report it stolen. I also told her that she had no right stealing my daughter’s bike from her. She denied stealing it, but in the end, gave my daughters bike back. She told me that I’m a psycho who clearly has issues and that she doesn’t want her daughter involved with people like me, so she’ll no longer be allowing her daughter around mine.

Even though she got the bike back, her daughter is still heartbroken.

When I told my daughter that, she became really upset and blamed it on me. My daughter was really close to the neighbour’s daughter and is now mourning losing a friend. I now feel like how I approached the whole situation was wrong and that I could’ve been more sensitive about the whole issue In order to savage their friendship. AITA?

Yikes! Both mothers could’ve handled this situation better.

Let’s see what Reddit folks had to say about it.

Still, both ladies could’ve considered their daughter’s feelings a little.