Negligent Neighbors Kept Blocking This Man’s Driveway, Even After He Asked Them Politely To Stop. So He Ended Up Calling The Cops On Them Instead.

AITA for calling the cops on my neighbors for blocking half my driveway (again)? I live in an awkwardly shaped cul-de-sac that if you park a certain way near my house will block half my driveway. Not a bit, like right in front. I have a car that sits low by design, and I need the entire width of the driveway so the car doesn’t bottom out. The rest of the entire street is always open.

My new neighbors who drive 75(f), 17(f), and non driving 95(f), moved in 7 months ago, they and the same visiting family and maids have repeatedly blocked half the driveway because it is convenient for them as it’s closest to their house. Usually it’s for a few minutes but times it’s been hours. It’s literally an extra 15 seconds for them to park correctly.

I’ve asked them not to park there, have been super friendly and advise where else they can park (99% of the street is open). In an emergency this is a problem, but I also don’t want to ask permission to use my own driveway. At least 4 times I’ve found a car there and had to find the people/group to move it, and then we have a nice polite conversation about it.

And it’s always the same 2-3 groups of adults that do this even after several very friendly curbside meetings with them and the family that regularly visits. Sunday I needed to leave in a semi emergency and they parked there again. I texted to ask if they could move and this time was very direct about not parking there, 30 min went by with no response, saw one of the visiting adults who have been told twice about this leave and they did not tell the other car to move (which is her daughter btw). So I called the police who showed up 10 min later and told neighbors to move as they are parked illegally and will be cited.

1 minute later they move the car and I leave, and the 80(f) gives me the evil stink eye but I didn’t look over, wave or acknowledge her as before. I have no malice in my heart but I don’t care to continue any further relationship with them and want them to fully respect my boundaries at this point and will enforce them as necessary.

