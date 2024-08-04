Stubborn Neighbor Prohibits Minor Renovations To Their Property, So When They Want To Do Something Similar Karma Is Instantly Returned

When it comes to home renovations and neighbors, there is usually little drama because everyone wants to get along, right?

Revenge on the neighbors So, this happened to my dad a few years ago. He lives in an old farmer house that, unfortunately, does not have a window in the bathroom. So my dad wanted to cut a hole in the wall and put one in…for obvious reasons. Now, if you want to add a window that points directly to the property of someone else, you have to ask the person who owns said property (in our country at least).

As long as everyone is respectful, what could the problem be?

Since the window would only let us see their driveway and we would have put frosted glass there anyway, we figured it wouldn’t be a problem. My dad went over and asked nicely for their permission.

They absolutely blew at him. Under no circumstances would they allow this, and they even called our building authority to tell them what my dad asked and that they want the authority to check on him in case he put it there anyway.

We still dont have a window in our bathroom to this very day.

And then… the audacity!

A few months after all that, the same neighbor suddenly stands in front of our door, telling us that he would like to build a carport in his driveway. He asked if it would be ok with us, since he would have to connect said carport to our house.

Cue the karma…

My dad looked at them in disbelief for like five seconds [and] then laughed, told them “No,” and shut the door. We ended up putting a ventilator in the bathroom to suck the stink out. Their cars are still exposed to wind and weather.

Mother Nature had something to say about justice being served on both fronts. Was the dad’s reaction deserved? Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

What a satisfying story!

Always remember… karma can get you at any time.

