Neighbor Who Thinks He Owns the Street Pulls Rude Parking Tricks, So Someone Gives Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

In some neighborhoods, you have no choice but to park on the street.

Of course, it’s always best to park in front of your own home, but that’s not always possible.

How would you react if you had a neighbor who pulled a rude prank each time someone parked in front of his house?

Would you just avoid him, or would you get back at him when given the chance?

In the following story, someone deals with a neighbor just like this.

Let’s see how they handle it.

Hoisted by his own petard We used to live on a road with street parking on one side only, not the side we lived. Some people had driveways, and not everyone had a car, so there was plenty of room for parking within a couple of houses of where you lived. You could park on my side if you went half on the path, but it made life hard for the buses (one each way every ten minutes), so we didn’t like to do it. The guy who lived directly opposite us was one of those people who thinks he owns the road outside his house. I don’t know if there are countries where this is the case, but in the UK, it isn’t.

If anyone parked outside HIS house, he would park as close to them as possible to prove his ‘point’. On several occasions, he actually gently nudged the car, so his was touching it. One day, I came home, and the council had guys doing work on on the houses, and they had a couple of vans taking up most of the parking, so I just dropped my car half on the path on my side, knowing I was going out again later so I could move it – because Buses. One of the vans left, my Mum gets home and parks. The next van goes, matey boy gets back and finds my Mum is in HIS space, so does his usual trick.

I go out later and return late evening, he is still parked there, and there’s nothing behind him. So I return the favour and park touching his bumper, completely blocking him in. Next day is Saturday, my Mum is up and off to work, walking because she wasn’t allowed to use the store car park on Saturdays. I’m awakened by a banging on the door, as obviously, he needs to go out somewhere and is completely stuck. I just lie there in bed laughing.

Spent the rest of the morning watching him keep looking out his window, coming out, looking at the cars, and going back in again. Eventually moved it around lunchtime. I’d like to say he’d learned his lesson, but while he never did it to us again he carried on doing it to other people.

