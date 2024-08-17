Neighbors Changed Their Address From Number 13 To 12 Because They Disliked The Number, But That’s Her Family’s House And She Finally Got So Fed Up She Blew Up At Them

Some people do things that are so weird and inexplicable it’s hard to understand where they’re coming from.

This girl’s neighbors are exactly like that. How they’d think changing their address just because they don’t like the number? That’s wild.

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling my neighbor to stop using my dad’s address? For context: I live in my dad’s house with my siblings and my little sister’s nanny. My dad house’s number is 12, and my neighbor’s house number is supposed to be 13 but he changed it to 12A because he believes 13 is unlucky number. A few years ago, I noticed there are a lot of packages sent to my dad’s address but had someone else’s name on it. So we gave it back to the courier and we just realized it was my neighbor’s wife name.

Things got confusing.

I think my neighbor’s wife was learning online shopping, so when we received another package with neighbor’s name. My dad visited their house and informed them about their mistake for using his address. But, the wife still keep using my dad’s address somehow… so when we got the package with the wife’s name, we gave it to the security guard (we live in the gated community) and during pandemic my dad often using food delivery app.

The neighbor didn’t refuse the delivery!

I set my dad’s account and pin point our address correctly, but the food didn’t arrive after waiting over than 1 hour so I checked the app and the food is delivered to my neighbor’s house. The neighbor is using my dad’s address again and change the pin point to their house. My dad got mad ofc, he was hungry but he doesn’t want to make a scene so he let it go.

They weren’t stopping!

Until, the wife did it again. She bought stuff with my dad’s address AGAIN. My dad gave the package to the security guards but this time. She got mad, and posted it on the facebook group. For context: the delivery men know my lil sis’s nanny, because we often not at home. We told them just put the package near the door so they use my the nanny’s name as the receiver.

The wife wouldn’t stop creating trouble.

She said “A” (my nanny’s name) steals her package and wants her package back. My dad saw the post, and the next day he told us about this. The nanny was really upset with the wife accusing her. I got mad, and went to my neighbor’s house. Unfortunately the wife went out, so I talked to the husband and he thought I was my dad’s wife… I told him, I’m my dad’s daughter and telling him to stop using my dad’s address, and asking why his wife is accusing the nanny.

Even the husband was a nuisance!

He said his wife doesn’t blame the nanny, so I asked why did she post it on facebook? He changed the subject… and told me he knows my dad well. So… he knows my dad well but he thought I was my dad’s wife?!? I tried to talk to him for over 10 minutes, but he always changing the subjects and defending his wife. I got fed up, and told him “Tell your stupid wife to use the address correctly! How can someone be this stupid and blame others!?” He was shocked and I left.

Things got worse but this girl simply wanted to help!

A few hours later, my dad called me. He got mad at me and told the neighbor said I was being overly rude toward them. Well, the neighbor was twice my age, and now I’m feeling like AH for confronting the neighbor.

YIKES! Is that even legal to change her address like that?

This couple needs a serious notice for their actions.

This person thinks changing addresses is pretty illegal.

This person wants this ordeal to be reported to the HOA.

This person has a gameplan!

This person wants these guys to refuse the parcels.

This person has a logical answer for the neighbor.

These neighbors are completely out to lunch!

So weird.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.