New Homeowner Moves In And Immediately Has Problems With Their Crazy Neighbor, So When She Gets Pushy They Get Even

Buying your first home is one of the best feelings in the world. It’s a place to call your own, where no one can tell you what to do or when to do it.

Crazy neighbor finally got told no! Bit of a long one here, but I think it’s best to give the back story. So, I finally moved into my own place around 7 months ago, and I was so happy! All my weekends spent working and sleeping in my mum’s dining room had paid off! The lady who owned the house before me was older and moving into assisted living. Meeting her when I originally viewed the house, I can guess she was pretty quiet and passive.

The first night I moved in, there was nothing in the house but flat-pack boxes, me, and my pup! All was going well until it got to bedtime, and my dog couldn’t settle in his new place. The neighbour’s dog clearly didn’t take well to my pup’s cries, so they started a barking war. The pair of them barked and barked until 1 a.m. Queue the crazy neighbour!

The woman knocks on my door, and lets me know my dog’s barking. In my head, I’m thinking ‘yeah, so is yours’ but I’m new to the area so I just apologize and get back to trying to comfort my dog. The morning after, I knock on the neighbour’s door and apologize again for the noise the night before. The lady gives me nothing but grief, and I brush it off. That day I do nothing but play with my pup and get him comfortable in his new place. Now, this in itself isn’t crazy, but man this lady is persistent.

A few days later I’m in my garden and she comes to ask why my mother had bought me a house in this area. I explain to her it’s my place, I bought it and I chose the area. She tells me that I would never get a mortgage. Not that she knows anything about me. Again I just brush it off. That night she’s banging on our joining wall at 9pm and shouting that I’m being too loud. This time I’m really not. I’m not doing anything and my dog’s asleep.

The day after she’s at our garden wall telling me how I’m disrespectful for walking up the stairs so late at night. She tells me that my stairs are at the wrong side of the house. This time, I finally decided to say something back to her. I told her that I haven’t just dropped 16k on my own place to have her set me a 9 o’clock bedtime. She’s been pretty quiet since then. She’s had the odd comment to make here and there but nothing major. Until last Thursday!

Last Thursday, I’m working from home and there’s a knock on my door. It’s the crazy neighbour, the conversation goes.. Crazy neighbour: ‘Move your car, my mum’s coming over’ I look and my car is in front of her house but I’m in a meeting and I don’t care. Plus there’s plenty of space for her mum to park. Me: ‘Im not moving my car’ Crazy neighbour: ‘WHY THE HECK NOT’ Me: ‘Who do you think you’re speaking to like that?’ Crazy neighbour: ‘F****** YOU’

Me: ‘Ok, bye then’ Now I go to close my door and she forces it back on me, and tries to come into my house. I shove her back out, lock my door and call the police (nonemergency number) She spends the next five minutes screaming at my front door for me to come back and move my car but I just go back to work. A few hours later the police come and speak with me. They tell me I can park where I like and that if she has a problem with noise she can make a noise complaint to them and can no longer harass me about it.

They then go and speak to her, I don’t know what’s been said but I haven’t heard a peep from her since. Queue petty revenge. My car has not and will not be moved from the front of her house. I can work from home 80% of the time, and I live so close to work that I can walk it and use the pool cars for any journeys I need.

The joy I get every time I see my car in front of her house is one I can’t even explain! I hope she loves seeing that little banger in front of her house every time she looks out of her window or leaves her house. Little wins I suppose!

