New Neighbor Keeps Hogging Street Parking Spots, So They Took Revenge And Blocked Her In

AITA for purposely making my neighbor late for work? I (22F) live at home. We have a neighbor (M) who is renting out the rooms in his house to K. Has been living in the room now for about a year. She has 3 cars for no reason, 2 are Camrys and the other is a Sentra. Before she moved in, my sister and I would always park in front of our house. My dad made it a point that we were to only park in front of our house because 1) he thinks its rude to park in front of neighbor’s houses because that front their property and 2) we have security cameras that are only pointed at our property, so if something were to happen to our cars, it would be on camera.

Now that K lives there, she parks 1 car in the driveway, another in the middle of the street in front of M’s house, and the other Camry in front of our house. There’s no room for another car anywhere.

The street that can fit 4 maybe 5 cars now only has 2 cars on it. My sister and/or I don’t have anywhere to park, so we have to go to the neighborhood over to park. A while ago my dad put the trash cans in front of our house as per usual, and when I was coming home from work, I got stuck behind the trash picker-upper guy and he passed our house. I noticed that the trash can was up on the curb and K was parked where the trash cans were supposed to be. They’re usually on the street, and once it emptied, dad takes it to the house. The trash was full, K moved our trash cans to park in front of our house. I ran the trashcan to another block to see if the trash guy would still take it. Another neighbor (B) saw me doing this and helped.

B helped me bring them back told my dad what happened. Dad went over to Ks and told her never to touch the trashcans again and to stop parking in front of our house, he explained why (cameras, my daughters can’t park, etc.). It is now December and it has not stopped. My dad called M and asked him to talk to K, we heard M yelling at K, but it still hasn’t changed anything. A few days ago, she parked the Camry in front of our house and took the Sentra out. When I got home, I decided to park in front of her, blocking my parents’ driveway and leaving NO room for her to get out from the front. My sister got home and I had her park behind K’s Camry and left her no room behind either.

The next morning, I was getting ready with the window open and K asked me to move one of the cars so she can leave and that she was running late. I told her that I was taking a shower and she’d have to wait, it’s not my fault she’s running late, and if this was such a problem, she should stop taking up so much space with 2 little cars. She struggled for 20 minutes but did end up getting out. Since then, I’ve been doing this daily and my family and other neighbors like B help by telling me how close to get. I told a friend about this, she said I’m being an AH for making her late. K has been asked many times to park normally. We put good money into our cars, my family wants the cars to be on camera. AITA?

