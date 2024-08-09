One Neighbor’s Negligence Created A Nuisance, So One Clever Resident Found A Way To Get Even

Living across from inconsiderate neighbors can be quite the ordeal, but sometimes karma has a way of balancing things out.

When this homeowner’s disruptive neighbors began moving out, they saw the perfect opportunity to settle the score in a subtle yet satisfying way.

Read on to find out what happens next!

A parting gift for bad neighbours I had some bad neighbours across the street from me. Nothing too serious, just irritating.

The homeowner lists out their grievances.

They would regularly park blocking or partially blocking driveways and their yard was always a mess. They let their dog run around the neighbourhood, even though they had a fenced back yard, so everyone had doggie land mines in their yards and dog pee on the car tires.

Then they saw a light at the end of the tunnel.

Then came the day they started moving out…. Happy dance! They moved over a two-month period where they vacated the house after about three weeks of moving, but kept coming back for the rest of their stuff in the following weeks. Each time, they’d move some things they wanted and leave a pile of stuff they didn’t want in the driveway to be hauled to the dump on a later day.

The homeowner quickly identified an opportunity.

I had some junk in my basement that I had been meaning to haul to the dump, so one night I took it across the street and added to their pile in the driveway. I loved watching their reaction when they found the extra junk. I figure the dump charges equaled my time picking up dog bombs.

Sounds like a fair trade off!

Maybe now the disruptive neighbors will understand the value of picking up after yourself.

Treat others like trash, get trash in return!

