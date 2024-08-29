‘Our apartment complex just showed us what the month-to-month option.’ – Apartment Tenant Said His Rent For Going Up By Almost $3,000 A Month

I know rents are high across the country right now, but this is INSANITY.

A man named Jon posted a video on TikTok and let viewers know that the rent for his apartment in Tennessee is going up…WAY UP.

Jon was in the process of renewing his apartment lease and going month-to-month when he got the news.

But he was shocked at how much of an increase would be put into place.

Jon said, “So it’s time to renew our lease and our apartment complex just showed us what the month-to-month option would be.”

He explained, “We currently pay $2,300…” as he panned his camera over the new monthly rate, which, for some insane reason, jumped up to $5,291 per month.

What the heck?!?!

Check out the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer isn’t buying it.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTok user made a good point.

This is pure insanity!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.