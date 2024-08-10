Owner Struggled To Sell Their Condo, But Their Neighbor’s Intrusion Turned A Stressful Situation Into A Satisfying Act of Petty Revenge

When your condo just won’t sell, the last thing you want is a nosy neighbor all up in your business.

That’s exactly what happened to this condo owner, whose neighbor began harassing them about unpaid fees as they were moving out.

Before the owner left the place for good, they found a clever way to make sure their no-good neighbor would remember them for a long time to come.

Read on for the full story!

Crazy Neighbor A few years ago, I resigned from my job and was moving interstate and preparing to pursue further education. Unfortunately, I had difficulty selling my condo and was gradually exhausting all my savings and emergency extra funds over the time it took to sell. After a while, it got to the point where I had to liquidate many of the things I own to not only stay afloat, but also prepare for my move.

The condo owner sets the scene.

I consequently fell behind on my 80$ per month condo fees but figured once it sold the notary would make the necessary adjustments anyhow and all would be finalized, paid and okay. I wasn’t in a position to pay those fees at the time and I hadn’t received any notification about it. I felt I was very close to selling. I wasn’t receiving any other income however. Eventually I sold my piano to get some money and a moving truck came over to pick it up and deliver it to the new buyers.

This caught the attention of a nosy neighbor.

My neighbour downstairs thought I was skipping town when he saw the piano movers taking my piano and saw it as an opportunity to confront me. I left my front door partially open during the piano move and the neighbour downstairs came right into my place screaming at me about “skipping town” and not paying the condo fees. I was surprised he knew. He was a retired, stocky man and was fuming at me right inside my living room, well inside my condo.

The condo owner tried to maintain their calm and escalated the situation.

I asked him to leave and he refused to leave. Fearing I would lose control with a senior, I called the police, left the condo with him inside and waited outside to cool off. The police arrived and I informed them what he did and where he was and left to a meeting that morning. I knew the police had warned him about trespassing and I knew he’d never be back again so I spent the next week (or so) exacting my petty revenge over the intrusion into my home.

They began plotting relentlessly.

First of all, I gleefully spent hours signing him up to receive all sorts of junk mail and phone calls from coffin catalogues to women’s make-up, sample adult diapers, anti-diarrhea samples, Avon products, timeshare – you name it. I unleashed all my creative juices and went to it. If I could find it online and if it was free, I would have them send it or contact him. He would’ve been contacted by phone, by mail and by email from many many different places over the next few weeks at least.

They weren’t going to make their final weeks easy for their downstairs neighbor.

Secondly, I turned into an elephant in my condo. I would lift up the furniture (during daylight of course) and drop it heavily on the ground several times so he’d hear it. He couldn’t come up, so he had to bear it. Long story short, I let it all out over that time and sold my place, paid the outstanding condo fees in full, and left.

Betting this neighbor regrets interfering now!

What did Reddit think?

This user would have taken matters into their own hands – literally!

This redditor hopes the owner is taking every petty opportunity to annoy their neighbor!

Signing your adversaries up for non-stop mail from a timeshare? Now that’s clever.

The neighbor should have never had access to sensitive information like this to begin with!

With the condo sold and dues finally paid, the owner can leave behind this stressful chapter of their life.

As for their neighbor, he’s going to have a hard time getting himself off those lists.

There’s no revenge like an overflowing mailbox.

