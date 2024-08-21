Relentless Salesman Gets More Than He Bargained For When A Clever Mom Pays For A Vacuum Cleaner With Loose Change

Some salesmen just don’t know when to quit.

It’s annoying enough in a store or at a car dealership, but it’s even worse when they keep knocking on your door.

So, what do you do when a vacuum cleaner salesman keeps showing up, even though you’ve told him you have no interest?

Well, this stay-at-home mother takes matters into her own hands.

Let’s take a look.

Monkey Business With a Salesman Some 35 years ago, my aunt had a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman come to her house several times trying to sell her a vacuum cleaner. Dude was relentless and quite pushy about it. After telling him repeatedly that she wasn’t interested (the vacuum cleaner was quite expensive), she hatched a plan. The next time he stopped by, she invited him in for the demo. She asked a ton of questions while acting silly, like dancing around the house as he showed her the machine, hanging upside down off the arm of the couch, etc.

The salesman was thrilled but also a little confused.

After he finished the demo (which she said took about an hour), she told him she would take it! She said the price was around $200. He was delighted that he was making the sale. She told him she would be right back, then went to get a towel and laid it on the floor. She then grabbed the large plastic monkey she kept in the laundry room and lugged it into the living room. The guy was totally confused until she pulled the stopper out of the bottom of the monkey and started shaking it out. See, my aunt, a SAHM, did the laundry for her whole family – her husband and two boys. They had a deal that any change left in the pockets was hers to keep.

He was probably thinking twice about wanting the sale at this point.

She had the monkey piggy bank next to the washer and would drop all the loose change in it. She would save up for a while, then spend it on a new outfit or a salon day. It had been a while since she had emptied it, so she figured there were at least a couple hundred bucks in the monkey. My aunt emptied the monkey on the towel next to the salesman, who stood there in shock. She then told him she would buy the vacuum cleaner if he counted out all the change. At the end of the day, she had a new vacuum cleaner, and he had to lug $200 in loose change out of the door wrapped in a towel.

Wow! That’s a great way to teach him a lesson!

Here’s what folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

That’s one way of saying you’re not interested.

This person brings up a great point.

Lucy is always good for some laughs.

Oops, what a careless salesman.

Seems like they’re both winners here.

He ended up with a sale, and she got a new vacuum – that’s a win-win.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.