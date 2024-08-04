Rude Couple Always Orders Expensive Items, Then Demands Their Friends Split The Bill Evenly. So One Friend Decides To Order Nothing So He Won’t Have To Play Their Game.

Going out for dinner with friends is always a special treat after a long week.

But even the most solid friend dynamics can be shaken by one specific part of of a group dinner out: the bill!

Splitting it down the middle or even the scramble to cover the dinner entirely can lead to complete chaos!

So when this user was tired of his friends ordering outrageously expensive meals and expecting the group to help pay for them, he ordered nothing in protest!

Was he wrong to make them pay for their own dinner? Decide for yourself!

AITA for not ordering any food so I wouldn’t have to split the bill? I(27M) have been apart of a small friend group, around 8 people total, basically since college. For some background, 2 people from the group, Susan and Greg, are just absolute leeches. Going out for lunch? Expect them to order the most expensive on the menu then feed you some sob story about their finances, and dump half the bill on you.

The couple’s behavior got so bad that OP even threatened not to come if they were in attendance!

Last weekend, Dan, a member of the group, told me about a casual dinner . I told him if Susan or Greg were there I wouldn’t be able to come. He tells me that they would be there but I should just put my opinions aside and come just once. This is kind of where I might be a jerk. I agreed with him and told him I would be there. I show up and we all get to talking. Everyone began putting in their orders, most of them spent about $40. There were only about 6 people there.

And to no one’s surprise, Susan and Greg decided to break the bank with their order….

When it gets to Susan and Greg, they both order expensive dishes, around $200. When it was my turn to order, everyone looked at me, but I just pick up the menu and point to the $4 Miller Lite and sent the waiter away. Dan asked why I hadn’t ordered anything and all I said was that I lost my appetite. The other 2 friends got up as well to cancel their orders and just have drinks. After the main courses came out, I saw Susan and Greg picking at their food. The waiter then brings over the check.

But when Greg tried to split the bill 6 ways, OP was having none of it!

Greg then grabs the waiter and asks him to split the check 6 ways. I stand up and correct him saying the check was to be split 3 ways. Greg looks at me confused and asks why since we “always” split the bill. I reminded him that 3 of us had not eaten any food so we would just be paying for our drinks.

So poor Dan, the only other person who ordered food, was left to help pay for the couple’s extravagant orders!

So basically at the end of the night, Dan, who probably only ate around $50 worth of food, was stuck with a $146.98 check at the end. (Yes, I remember the exact number.) I swear I saw his jaw drop when he picked that receipt up. I slid a $10 towards the check, said goodbye everyone, and walked out.

After the dinner, the couple had the nerve to say it was OP’s fault that they were stuck paying for their OWN food.

The next morning, I found my phone full of texts from Greg and Susan. They said I was a jerk for not ordering any food and forcing them to pay more than they had accounted for. I honestly laughed because the steaks alone were more than what they had paid but to each their own right? I also got a lot of messages from Dan saying I could have just not come instead of pulling that stunt and getting him stuck with an outrageous bill.

Imagine ordering food you can’t afford purely because you expect the other people at the dinner to pay for it! Talk about entitled!

Reddit assured OP he was being perfectly reasonable, and said that it sounded like it was time to start separating the bill instead of splitting it.

This person said it sounded like the couple was using the group’s politeness to live well beyond their means.

Others said that it sounded like OP would have a much better time going to dinner with the other two friends who changed their order.

Finally, this user said hopefully OP’s refusal to split the bill was a wakeup call for Greg and Susan.

Sounds like OP needs a new dinner group!

