Neighbor Claims Their Unused Parking Spot As If They Own It, But Since He Pays For It He Insists Only He Can Use It

AITA for not letting people park in my parking spot? I don’t drive. I’ve never held a license beyond a learner’s, passed a driving test, or owned a car. When I moved into my apartment, I was assigned a parking spot (everyone automatically gets one whether they want it or not) and was told that the power to the spot connects directly to my apartment via a switch in my kitchen. Power isn’t included in the rent, so I pay for it separately.

Yesterday, I noticed that someone was parked in my spot, but I was in a hurry to leave the house and couldn’t deal with it. By noon today, the car was still there, so I went down to put a note under the wiper asking them to park somewhere else.

While I was doing this, the owner came out of the building next door and started yelling at me for touching his car. I asked him to park somewhere else. He called me an AH and said that he should be able to park there because I’m not using the spot anyways and his household needed two spots.

I held firm and he eventually moved his car.

I have three reasons for not wanting strangers to park in my spot: When I have visitors they park there. On street parking is super tight and there is a bus lane directly in front of my building. At the last place I rented, I let it slide when someone parked in my spot and it caused a lot of headache later on. The spot-stealer was involved in a hit and run and I got several nasty notes shoved under my door demanding that I pay for the damage. I had to get the landlord involved to sort it out. I pay for the power to that spot and I’m not paying for someone else to plug their car in during the winter. AITA for not just letting it go and allowing the guy to park in my unused spot?

