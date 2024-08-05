Rude Neighbors Trashed Their Deck For No Reason, So They Found Out Their Car Has Out-Of-State License Tags And Reported Them

Why can’t people just be laid back and be good neighbors?

It’s a question that’s been asked since the dawn of time…I think.

Anyway, check out this Reddit story about some trashy neighbors who just couldn’t help themselves!

Neighbors threw their trash all over our deck. Reported their car for registration fraud. “Neighbors from our apartment building decided to be psychos about “assigned” trash bins.

Who really cares?

There’s 4 for the whole apartment building and it really doesn’t matter. It shouldn’t be assigned. They could’ve thrown their trash in “my” trash bin and I wouldn’t have cared. There’s 4 to use. So they took their trash and strung it out all over our deck and told the landlord it was us and even tried to get us to admit we did it when it’s clear they did.

We’re in Massachusetts and their car has Texas plates. They have resided here since September. In Massachusetts you have to register your car as soon as you move somewhere. There’s no grace period.

Mess around and find out!

It’s registration fraud and excise tax evasion if you don’t. I reported their car to the anonymous tip portal. They can have fun with the investigation and resulting fees.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user chimed in.

This person chimed in.

And this Reddit user has been there…

These people did it to themselves.

Gross!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.