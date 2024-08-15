Rude Tenant Kept Parking In This Man’s Driveway, So He Got Their Car Impounded 3 Hours Away And Cost Them More Than $950

Isn’t it annoying when people don’t understand the meaning of “private property”?

This man simply wanted people to not park in his driveway but guess he had to teach them a lesson the hard way.

Please don’t park in my driveway I live next door to an apartment building and where their parking lot ends and my driveway starts there are concrete slabs to show where one ends and the other starts. I even have a sign at the end of the driveway saying “private parking. Not apartment parking”.

There is lots of room for all tenants and their visitors so they don’t need to park on my property at all. I called the apartment building landlord and complained a few times because people parking in my yard. He said he has sign all around the building where people can park. Visitor parking and tenant parking. (which he does). He said if they park on my property to call a tow company.

I woke up one morning to go to work and couldn’t get out because someone had parked in my driveway. I called a towing company from a totally different city about 3 hours away. I couldn’t wait for them because of work but asked if they would call when they were all hooked up and I will come home to make sure it’s done.

I only lived 5 minutes from work and my boss allowed me to go take care of this. When I got home the car was already loaded onto a flatbed and was just pulling out when the owner of the car came running out hollering for the truck to stop. He didn’t.

Then the guy looked at me and was very hostile and said, “this is all your fault! you will be paying to get my car back.” I just laughed at him and pointed at my signs saying no parking or vehicle will be towed at owner’s expense. I had already called the police as well to see if I could do it legally and they told me since I have had signage up for over a year that nothing can be done against me. I told the guy where he can get his car back and was pissed to say the least. I backed out and went back to work.

After work the landlord came to see me. He said the guy tried to complain to him and telling him it will either be one of us or both but someone will be paying to get his car back. He was told the tow charge alone was around $800 because of the distance and $150 a day storage until it is picked up. I know he got his car back because I saw it parked in the visitor parking a couple of days later.

It is funny how after this happened I have not had another person park in my driveway again. I still get the “stink eye” every time that guy sees me. I smile and wave each time because I am like that.

