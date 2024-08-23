Scientists Are Planning To Pump Seawater Onto Arctic Land In Order To Build Up Ice Levels And Protect The Environment As Temperatures Climb

When it comes to climate change, few places on Earth are hit harder than the arctic.

This is, at least in part, due to the fact that it needs to stay so cold in order to maintain its icy environment, which the few animals living there rely on.

A slight change in temperature can result in significant ice loss over the summer months, and reduce buildup during the winter.

When taken over the course of years, this has presented a major problem.

While the perfect solution would be to be able to stop, and reverse, any climate change, that isn’t likely going to happen any time soon.

With that in mind, scientists are looking to take some practical steps in order to protect this important part of the world.

One example of this that is starting to move forward is from Arctic Reflections, which is a Dutch startup. They made a video with the Wall Street Journal that explained that they want to use large pumps to pull seawater from the ocean and put it on top of existing ice.

When this is done in the winter, the water will quickly freeze, which results in larger layers of ice that can help protect the area through the summer.

Fonger Ypma, the CEO of Arctic Reflections, said in the video:

“The Dutch way of trying to build ice rinks for ice skating marathons was inspiration for us.”

The Dutch pump water on top of layers of ice to produce the thick rinks that they need for extended skating.

In order to protect the Arctic environment, the amount of water pumped up will have to be quite large. They will also choose the locations to build up the ice carefully to ensure they get the best results possible.

Of course, they will also take into account wildlife and other factors.

When it comes to the goal of this process, Ypma said they are doing this with the hope that someday:

“The ice can become regenerative again.”

This is, of course, just a temporary attempt to sustain the Arctic environment. For long term success, global environmental changes will need to be achieved.

It is good that scientists are taking practical steps toward mitigating the climate crisis.

Hopefully it’s not too little too late.

