Neighbors Drove Way Too Fast And Kept Running Over His Grass, So He Installed A Large Decorative Rock And Watched Them Destroy Their Cars

When driving through a residential area, it is important to go slowly and pay close attention so you don’t accidentally hit a person or someone’s property.

If someone in the neighborhood is chronically speeding through the streets and causing problems, what would you do?

The person in this story was facing that problem and had the perfect solution.

A rock in the grass I lived in a huge community on one of the main roads.

Our neighbors were notorious for driving up and down the street at high speeds not paying attention, or making wide turns and hitting my newly planted grass. I was absolutely sick of it.

So one day, I got assistance moving a huge rock to the spot that people kept hitting. I couldn’t grow grass there anyways due to the traffic it was encountering. Not even 20 minutes later a car (one of my repeat offenders) comes zipping down the street and makes a wide turn right in to my grass and now, my pretty large decorative rock.

I watch as this woman rips the bumper off her car on the rock, stops, gets out and has a melt down in the middle of the street. I’m still proud to this day. I hope the new owners kept the rock.

