She Doesn’t Have A Good Relationship With Her Stepsister, But Her Stepsister Wants Her To Babysit Since She Does It For Her Brother’s Kids

AITA for refusing to babysit for my stepsister when I babysit for my brother? My brother has three kids ages 4 and under and my stepsister has a 7 month old. I do not have an ongoing relationship with my stepsister. We weren’t close when my dad married her mom and her mom was my dad’s affair partner and she was the kid who thought it was great so my brother and I didn’t really like her for that. She thought we were brats who couldn’t accept that her mom was better than ours and that’s why the affair wasn’t a bad thing.

We ended up choosing as older teenagers to not see our dad anymore. He kept trying to keep us in his life. But he broke our mom’s heart and he broke our trust. Plus he gave us no time to accept our parents breaking up. He left our family home and moved in with his affair partner and married her three days after the divorce from mom was finalized and he was pushing his stepdaughter as our “sister.”

We did stay in touch with our dad’s siblings. They have stayed in touch with dad and his new family. About a week ago they gave my stepsister my contact info, and she asked if I would be able to help her out with babysitting since she heard I do it for my brother. I said no.

She tried to pull the family card, and I told her we were never family and to ask her parents for help, or the people who gave her my contact info. Then I told my aunt’s and uncle’s whoever give her my info was wrong. My aunt who gave it to her said it wouldn’t have killed me to get to know my niece and to help my stepsister when I do it for my brother all the time. I told her the difference is he’s my brother and his kids are my nieces and nephew’s and my stepsister and her kid are not those things.

Stepsister tried to call again, and when I didn’t answer she sent me a text saying I was an a****** and she’s in need and she knows I do it. I blocked her. She must have told my aunt who said I was being petty. So now I ask AITA?

