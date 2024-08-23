Her Friend Kept Making Weird Comments Saying Her Baby Was Cuter Than Her, So She Finally Had Enough And Snaps At Her For The Constant Comparisons
by Diana Whelan
Ever had a friend who just doesn’t know when to quit?
Imagine spending a weekend with a baby and your friend can’t stop making awkward comparisons between your looks and her daughter’s.
The more she compared, the weirder it got, and it hit a breaking point during a stressful drive home.
Read the whole story!
AITA for asking my friend to stop weirdly comparing my looks to her daughter?
I know this sounds super weird and it feels weird to me but the look on her face was shocked when I asked her not to say this and it made me feel bad.
For back story, she has a baby, yes a baby. And we’ve spent the weekend together and we’ve taken tons of photos and she keeps making comments.
These comments are like, “one of y’all looks a lot better than the other in this photo and I think we can guess who it is” and “one of y’all is a lot cuter than the other” and so on.
Um, weird.
She made about 8-10 comments like that about my looks and I feel like at first it was funny but after 10 comments like that it started to make me think “Why can’t she just say her daughter is beautiful without comparing a side by side to me and saying she’s prettier than me specifically.”
So the final time it happened, we were on a long drive home, and I was in the middle of a high stress driving situation and she says “Someone looks a lot better than you in this photo” and I kind of misheard her and I said “What?”
And she repeats herself and I snapped and said “can you stop with that I’m trying to drive it it’s weird and is super confusing. Obviously your baby is way cuter than me that’s a given.”
Told it to her straight!
And she was like “Why is me saying my daughter is cute confusing?” and I was like you’re not calling her cute you keep weirdly comparing her to me and it got awkward.
Anyways. I feel like I want to apologize but at the same time, all of those comments were odd?
I will totally apologize though if I should.
I’d love some insight lol. Maybe if anything I could apologize for being grumpy?
Sometimes, it’s not just the words but the weird vibe they give off that can make things uncomfortable.
Here’s what Reddit thought of the whole thing.
Most people agreed, she is NOT the AH.
That the whole thing was truly bizarre…
And that she was doing some weird humble brag that no one wanted to hear.
I guess one thing’s for sure…
Some comparisons should just stay in the baby book.
