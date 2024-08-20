She Let Her Boyfriend Park In Her Spot Without A Permit And Her Neighbor Threatened To Call The Police, So She Gave Her Boyfriend Her Permit And Now He Parks There All The Time

The rules of the road (and parking lots) are in place for a reason, but there are exceptions to everything.

This tenant let her boyfriend park in her spot for five minutes, which really upset her neighbor.

No parking without a permit? Got it! I live in a suburban street that is narrow and has limited parking, so parking is restricted to residents. Each household gets one parking permit that you need to display in your car if you want to park on the street. My boyfriend doesn’t live with me and doesn’t have a parking permit, so he parks in a nearby parking lot. It’s not a big deal since it’s just 1-2 minutes away by foot. A couple of weeks ago my boyfriend is staying over for the weekend and we go grocery shopping.

On our return he decides to stop in front of my house so we wouldn’t have to carry our bags from the parking lot. The car was parked there for 5 minutes max while unloading the groceries and there were plenty of empty spots at that time of day.

As my boyfriend is getting back in the car, my old next-door neighbour walks up to him and tells him in a very accusatory tone that non residents can’t park there. We try to explain that we were only dropping off our groceries and we’ll be moving the car now, but old neighbour is being very rude to us and accusing of “blocking the traffic” and “stealing spots from the residents” and other nonsense. He ends up threatening to call the cops if we dare park in the street again without a permit. (This neighbour has a reputation for being a royal pain and it’s not the first time he’s complained to me about trivial things.)

Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in: I don’t have a car, therefore I have a parking permit that’s been sitting unused ever since I moved in. I asked a friend whose husband is a cop and found out that any car can use my parking permit, it doesn’t have to be registered under my name. Basically if you have a house on this street you’re allowed to park one car on this street.

I did what any petty human would do and gave my permit to my boyfriend. He now parks in front of my house any time he comes over, and old man neighbour is livid about it but can’t do anything because the car has a permit.

