She Offered To Let Her Struggling Friend Stay For Free, But She Declined The Generosity Because The Space Wasn’t Spotless

AITA for not having room pristine for someone staying with me? “An acquaintance and her daughter are couch surfing this summer because they left a toxic situation. I told her they could stay with me throughout July & August. I told her I wouldn’t charge her but would love one of her handmade dresses. I felt bad for her and wanted to help. My place is a small urban 3 bedroom apartment and I have three kids.

I told my friend she could stay in my daughter’s room and I would put my daughter in the living room. I also told her we were purging the closets this summer and my daughter’s room currently had a bunch of boxes in it that I had to move to storage once I finished purging and found some time to move them. My daughter has the largest bedroom in the house and it’s the only available space for the boxes. My friend kept changing the date she would be coming and my daughter continued to sleep in her room. The other day she suddenly announced she would be there later that day. So I washed the floors and dusted, put the 7 boxes neatly against the wall. I didn’t have time to make up the bed. I figured I would give her sheets to do it later. When she arrived, she let herself in and went to the bedroom. I was in a meeting for an hour.

When I went to the bedroom to say hello, she wasn’t there. Nor was any of her stuff. I went to go call her and saw she texted me saying she left because the room was too messy, it caused her and her daughter stress and she wouldn’t be staying with me. AITA for not presenting my couch surfing acquaintance with a pristine room to stay in?”

