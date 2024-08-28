She Overheard Her Sister-In-Law Talking Trash About Her, So She Left A Trip Early And Now The Family Is Divided
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always a bummer when you catch someone talking badly about you when they think you’re not around.
When you do, there are a few choices as far as how to handle it.
This Reddit user decided to hightail it out of a trip and, now people in her family are upset.
Was she wrong?
Get the details below and see what you think.
AITA for leaving after my SIL called me clingy?
“I (24F) had been visiting my aunt’s place for a wedding, who lives a few hours away from me.
She has two boys (30,27M), and the both of them are married to two beautiful and intelligent women.
I met them only recently and I have not hung out with them a lot. I always wanted older brothers since I only have an older sister.
Although, I acknowledge that this was not their responsibility.
My aunt loves me a lot, though. I asked her if I could stay at their place for a couple days more.
At night, both of my cousins were with their wives, and I was helping my aunt with the dinner.
She asked me to call all of them downstairs.
Ouch…
When I went to the room, I heard my older SIL say, “Ugh, when is (my name) leaving? I don’t know why she is so clingy. She annoyed us throughout the wedding and meddles in our family so much.”
My cousins just lightly laughed along, I’m unsure if they found humour in her words or was it awkward laughter.
My cousin saw me in the doorway and it looked like he had seen a ghost. I just said “Please come downstairs, dinner’s ready.”
He stopped me and asked me if I heard her.
She was obviously upset about this.
I just gave him a smile and said while holding tears back, “I did, but it’s okay because she can have her opinion. It’s okay if she doesn’t like me. I did not take it into consideration that you guys are on a hectic schedule and forced myself here. I’ll do better.”
He apologized to me on her behalf, and she apologised as well, saying she was just stressed about the busy schedule and packing although I had been doing chores for them all day.
After the dinner, they tried to talk to me, but I avoided them, and called a friend.
I talked to him, just trying to calm myself down bc my feelings will really hurt and I felt unwanted.
Adios!
In the morning, I packed my bags early and told my aunt I’m going to visit a friend in the city, then I have a flight late in the evening to go back home ASAP for work.
My aunt was surprised and ask me to wait until my cousins wake up before I go, but I told her I had said my goodbyes last night already.
After seeing my friend, I just went to the airport a few hours early and sat in the lounge until it was time to go.
My sister and I have shared GPS locations for safety purposes, and I forgot that she can see me being at the airport a couple days earlier than planned.
I told her everything.
When I got off the flight, I had missed calls and texts from my aunt and my cousins.
Now a lot of people know…
Apparently, my sister told my mom what went down, and she was unhappy.
She then called my aunt and asked her about this, and found out that she was unaware of it all. My cousins had played it cool.
Long story short, my aunt and my uncle are super upset with my SIL.
My SIL feels like I made an immature and rash decision, and made her look bad in front of the entire family.
I could have given them a chance the next day to fix things, but I threw them all under the bus.
