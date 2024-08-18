Her Parents Didn’t Support Her Lifestyle, So She Refused To Invite Them To Her Wedding. Now Her Relatives Are Questioning Whether Or Not She Was Right.

Your wedding day is one of the most memorable days of your life.

After all, it’s a celebration of love and a chance for family and friends to celebrate you and your partner’s union.

But what would you do if your parents were never supportive of your relationship, and at the last minute, they wanted to be invited to your wedding?

In today’s story, a woman is in this exact situation.

Let’s see what she decided to do.

AITA for not inviting my parents to our wedding even though they now want to support me? My wife (26F) and I (27F) recently got married. We’ve been together for five years and got engaged two years ago. For context, I come from a conservative family and my parents didn’t react well when I came out as a *******. I was forced to leave home at 14 and live with an extended family member. I had to keep contact with my parents because they didn’t want people to know they had let me go. They were never supportive or even understanding of my ********. There was a lot of tension and hurtful comments over the years. I cut off contact with them when my now-wife and I started seriously talking about getting married. The hostility was too much to handle. Because of this, I made the difficult decision not to invite my parents to our wedding. My wife supported this decision, knowing how much their presence could potentially ruin our special day.

Sometimes, it’s simply too late.

However, a few months before the wedding, my parents reached out to me, saying they had a change of heart and wanted to be part of my life and support my marriage. They even apologized for their past behavior. This was something I had wanted to hear for years, but I didn’t feel as happy or relieved as I thought I would. I told them that I needed time to process their apology and that the wedding plans were already set. I didn’t want to risk having them there, especially since we had already made peace with them not being involved. The wedding was beautiful, and we were surrounded by friends and family who truly supported us. But now, my parents are upset, saying that I didn’t give them a chance to show their support and that I’m holding a grudge.

Here’s where she begins questioning herself.

My relatives believe I shouldn’t have done that because I wanted nothing but their support when I was younger. And that not inviting them to the wedding has given them reason to dislike me and my wife even more. My wife and older brother support me, but I’m now unsure if I was wrong to exclude my parents, given their late change of heart. AITA?

Eek! That’s quite a predicament.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say.

This is quite true.

Getting over hurt does take time.

That’s right! No one is entitled to be at your wedding.

Here’s a great point.

There’s a time and place, but a wedding is not it.

It’s not all about them.

The parents should be ashamed of their actions.

